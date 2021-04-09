Motörhead Share Live Version of ‘Rock It’ From Upcoming 2012 Concert LP

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

but his legacy and music continue to live on. Now, a new live single, “Rock It,” from the upcoming Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin set captures the irrepressible Kilmister and the band at a 2012 show in Berlin.

The song is off the band’s sixth studio album, 1983’s Another Perfect Day. Live in Berlin, featuring 15 songs including staples like “Overkill” and “Ace of Spades.” It is out April 23 on Silver Lining Music. Other tracks include “I Know How to Die,” “Going to Brazil” and “You Better Run.”

The “Rock It” live footage was shot by filmmaker Herwig Meyszner, with longtime producer Cameron Webb doing a 5.1 mix of the DVD.

Check out Motörhead’s live performance of “Rock It” below.

Kilmister made posthumous news recently when his cremated ashes were put into bullets and sent to close friends.

Dave Grohl’s upcoming book, The Storyteller, also promises to have stories about the Foo Fighters frontman and the Motörhead main man.

Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin will be available in several formats, including CD with bonus DVD, double vinyl, and as a box set that includes a Motörhead-branded passport cover. Pre-order the set here.

Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin track listing:

I Know How to Die

Damage Case

Stay Clean

Metropolis

Over the Top

Doctor Rock

String Theory

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

Rock It

You Better Run

The One to Sing the Blues

Going to Brazil

Killed by Death

Ace of Spades

Overkill