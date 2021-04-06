The Lumineers’ Jeremiah Fraites Honors Kurt Cobain With ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ Cover

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

the Lumineers co-founder Jeremiah Fraites has shared his take on Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.” It’s from Fraites’ just-announced EP titled Piano, Piano (Acoustic), which will be released via Dualtone Records on April 16.

The new collection will be made up of seven live tracks of songs released on his debut album earlier this year, plus two covers, Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over” joining the Nirvana tune.

“Out of all Nirvana’s songs, ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ is my favorite,” Fraites said in a press release. “I remember listening to this song in the car while riding to middle school with my Mom. I think it has one of the strongest melodies ever written. I did my best to honor this song, especially on this day of remembrance as it marks the anniversary of his death. Rest In Peace Kurt.”

Fraites also spoke about the impetus behind his EP, saying, “I wanted to record a handful of songs from my album Piano Piano live and purely on piano, so you guys could hear them as I heard them when I was writing them. Please enjoy these ‘acoustic’ renditions of my songs and a couple of covers,” he shares via the press release.

The Piano, Piano (Acoustic) EP tracklist is below.

01) Tokyo (Acoustic)

02) Maggie (Acoustic)

03) when the party’s over (Billie Eilish cover – Acoustic)

04) Possessed (Acoustic)

05) An Air That Kills (Acoustic)

06) Chilly (Acoustic)

07) Heart-Shaped Box (Nirvana cover – Acoustic)