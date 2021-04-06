Search

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Catherine O’Hara sweeps all five major TV awards in one season

By NME/Elizabeth Aubrey • April 06, 2021

O'Hara has made history with her latest award win

Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara has swept all five major TV awards in one season.

The actor becomes only the fourth person to prevail in all five major acting categories during a single TV awards season.

The actor made history on Sunday (April 4) when she won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Comedy Actress for her performance as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek.

O’Hara had already won the corresponding award at the Television Critics Association, together with an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.

You can listen to O’Hara’s acceptance speech here:

O’Hara said: “Thank you to the SAG-AFTRA for placing me in the company of these uniquely and consistently funny women. I share this with Annie Murphy. I’m flattered anyone might believe I could be her mother. She is a beautiful soul.”

O’Hara went on to thank her Schitt’s Creek co-stars and series creators, adding: “They’re amazing writers. Their hilariously empathic storytelling gave me and everyone in the town from which I’m currently estranged every possible chance to love, be loved, make happy fools of ourselves and blossom into the best we could be.

“As if that’s not enough, now this. Thank you so much!”

Last year, Daniel Levy spoke about the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek film following the end of the television series.

On the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek film, Levy said: “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye.

“Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”

The post ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Catherine O’Hara sweeps all five major TV awards in one season appeared first on NME.

