Radiohead to begin live-streamed series of archival shows this week

By NME/Tom Skinner • April 06, 2021

The first of seven rarely-seen past shows is the band's 2008 gig at 93 Feet East

Radiohead have announced a live-streamed series of rarely-seen shows from the archive.

The seven-week run of broadcasts will begin this coming Friday (April 9) with a stream of Thom Yorke and co’s impromptu performance at London’s 93 Feet East, which took place back in 2008.

Fans will be able to catch a recording of the intimate show via Radiohead’s official YouTube channel at 8pm BST – you can see the premiere video below.

Details on the remaining editions of the live-streamed series have not yet been revealed.

Announcing the project, Colin Greenwood wrote: “We rummaged in the Radiohead Public Library and found a few more concerts from a life we all yearn to return to. Thanks to science and the vaccines, we are a step closer to that.”

 

Radiohead performed to just a few hundred fans at the 93 Feet East show, playing their 2007 album ‘In Rainbows’ in its entirety. They also gave live airings of ‘The National Anthem’, ‘My Iron Lung’ and ‘The Bends’ during the encore.

Reviewing the tiny gig, NME wrote: “‘The National Anthem’ gets re-told as a juddering anti-rave dancefloor smash, and gets the reception of the night as these 200 disciples make like beardier Klaxons fans.

“And then we simply never come down. Never let it be said that Radiohead are afraid of giving people what they want: we finish with a valley of classic nostalgic, simplistic Radiohead.”

News of Radiohead’s live-streamed concert series comes after the group prompted speculation over a potential new project by sharing a cryptic video on TikTok last week (April 1).

The band dug into the archives and aired various classic concerts last year in a bid to entertain fans in the first coronavirus-enforced lockdown, airing performances on a weekly basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [the] current situation are eased, or we run out of shows”.

The post Radiohead to begin live-streamed series of archival shows this week appeared first on NME.

