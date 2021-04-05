Miley Cyrus Covers Queen, Blondie at NCAA Final Four Concert

Between Baylor’s beatdown of Houston and Gonzaga’s jaw-dropping buzzer beater win against UCLA,
Miley Cyrus performed a rousing mini-concert at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, where the NCAA Final Four took place on Saturday.
The six-song set began with Cyrus strutting out of her dressing room, donning aviator sunglasses, a black vest, and tight black pants, while her band rocked out onstage. By the time she joined them, they transitioned to into Queen’s “We Are the Champions.” From there, she took on the band’s hits “We Will Rock You” and “Don’t Stop Me Now.” After singing her own song, “We Can’t Stop,” Cyrus covered Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.” She ended the performance with “Edge of Midnight,” her Stevie Nicks-assisted “Midnight Sky” remix off Plastic Hearts, and her own iconic track, “Wrecking Ball.”
Like her Super Bowl pregame show in February, Cyrus’ Final Four appearance was a tribute to the frontline workers who have worked so selflessly during the pandemic, 2,000 of which were in attendance.
