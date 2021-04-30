Flaming Lips Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Lay Lady Lay’ for Dylan Revisited Tribute LP

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

which is offering the Dylan Revisited LP with its June issue, has shared The Flaming Lips’ rendition of Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay” off the collection.

Dylan Revisited is in celebration of Dylan’s 80th birthday on May 24 and Dylan himself contributed an acoustic version of “Too Late” that is unavailable elsewhere.

More from SPIN:

As for the slightly psychedelic version of “Lay Lady Lay,” Lips singer Wayne Coyne told Uncut, “I think every songwriter loves this type of ‘romantic’ Bob Dylan song – he really can be very charming. That line ‘Whatever colours you have in your mind/I show them to you and you see them shine…’ It’s the type of wordplay, though it seems kind of like jumbled surrealism, that actually gets to an unspeakable awkward truth.”

“Lay Lady Lay” originally appeared on Dylan’s 1969 Nashville Skyline LP.

The June issue of Uncut magazine is dedicated to Dylan, and the Dylan Revisited compilation includes Richard Thompson covering “This Wheel’s On Fire,” Thurston Moore’s take on “Buckets of Rain” and Weyes Blood doing “Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands.”

All the songs were recorded exclusively for Dylan Revisited.

The tracklist of the Uncut tribute LP is below. The June edition of Uncut is on sale now.

Bob Dylan – Too Late (Acoustic Version)

Richard Thompson – This Wheel’s On Fire

Courtney Marie Andrews – To Ramona

The Flaming Lips – Lay Lady Lay

The Weather Station – Precious Angel

Cowboy Junkies – I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You

Thurston Moore – Buckets Of Rain

Fatoumata Diawara – Blowin’ In The Wind

Brigid Mae Power – One More Cup Of Coffee

Low – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – Dark Eyes

Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez – Blind Willie McTell

Frazey Ford – The Times They Are a-Changin’

Jason Lytle – Most Of The Time

Weyes Blood – Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands