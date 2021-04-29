Search

Discover

NEWS

Noel Gallagher Shares New Song, ‘We’re on Our Way Now,’ From Upcoming Greatest Hits Album

By SPIN | Anna VanValkenburgh • April 29, 2021

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds unveiled a new single today,

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

1 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.