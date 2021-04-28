Search

Discover

NEWS

Dave Grohl, Violet Grohl Joined by Krist Novoselic to Cover X’s ‘Nausea’

By SPIN | Katherine Turman • April 28, 2021

It was a two-Grohl show when dad and daughter — Dave and 15-year-old Violet —

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

3 5 10
  1. lorie.c.seiler
    LorieSeiler I am now making extra £19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly £20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by followACV instruction on the given website........ Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  2. LaurieCkub
    Laurie ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> v.ht/FL6GT ⚡I WANT TO BOUNCE ON HOT MANS DI︆︆CK! ⚡ My con︆︆tacts ✅✅==>> v.ht/FL6GT
    ...show more
  3. LaurieCkub
    Laurie ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> v.ht/FL6GT ⚡I WANT TO BOUNCE ON HOT MANS DI︆︆CK! ⚡ My con︆︆tacts ✅✅==>> v.ht/FL6GT
    ...show more
  4. SaraSwafford23233
    SaraSwafford23233 Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings A are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info. On this Page…. >>>>>>>>>> WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more
  5. judith.m.andrus
    JudithAndrus Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I HFHG work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  6. elordliborm
    elordliborm Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... W­­­­­­­­w­­­­­­­­w.W­­­­­­­­e­­­­­­­­b­­­­­­­­c­­­­­­­­a­­­­­­­­s­­­­­­­­h­­­­­­­­1.C­­­­­­­­o­­­­­­­­m For more detail visit the given link...... Www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  7. MatthewsAmber
    Amber Matthews I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop cdv that i got from this company I stumbled upon online…Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here……. Www.Webcash1.Com
    ...show more
  8. LaurieCkub
    Laurie Hey..💚Afraid to be blo︆︆cked. 💋Don’t wanna ch︆︆at here. 💚C︆︆lick the link and write to me there. ==>> mub.me/user6495 Hello, handsome! 💋 Follow the link, and I wouldn’t let you fall 💚 asl︆︆eep tonight! ==>> mub.me/user6495
    ...show more
  9. LaurieCkub
    Laurie Hey..💚Afraid to be blo︆︆cked. 💋Don’t wanna ch︆︆at here. 💚C︆︆lick the link and write to me there. ==>> mub.me/user6495 Hello, handsome! 💋 Follow the link, and I wouldn’t let you fall 💚 asl︆︆eep tonight! ==>> mub.me/user6495
    ...show more
  10. marion.c.jackson
    MarionJackson Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I HFHG work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.