Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn has officially been recognised as a Grammy winner

Actor Joe Alwyn has officially been recognized as a Grammy Award winner after contributing to his girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s 2020 record ‘Folklore‘, which scooped the prize for Album of the Year.

Alwyn, best known for his appearances in such films as The Favorite, was originally credited under the pseudonym William Bowery after co-writing the tracks ‘Exile’ and ‘Betty’, which he also co-produced alongside four other tracks on the album.

Recognition of the actor’s involvement in the record comes after ‘Folklore’ scooped the main prize at last month’s Grammys, which made Swift the first female artist in history to win the prestigious honor three times.

Swift’s eagle-eyed fans have since noted that Alwyn’s name has been added to the winners’ list on the Grammys website, which means that he will receive his own individual award.

Honoring him as she scooped the Best Album Grammy, Swift said: “Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Swift initially confirmed Bowery’s true identity during the Disney+ concert documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which premiered last year. “There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person,” she said. “So William Bowery is Joe, as we know.

“And Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things.” She added in a follow-up interview: “I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes, and he’s always the person showing me songs by artists, then they become my favorite songs.” Swift recently revealed she is already working on her next re-recorded album following the release of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)‘ earlier this month.

