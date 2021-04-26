Search

Discover

NEWS

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn has officially been recognised as a Grammy winner

By NME/Nick Reilly • April 26, 2021

Alwyn contributed to 'Folklore' under the pseudonym William Bowery

Actor Joe Alwyn has officially been recognized as a Grammy Award winner after contributing to his girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s 2020 record ‘Folklore‘, which scooped the prize for Album of the Year.

Alwyn, best known for his appearances in such films as The Favorite, was originally credited under the pseudonym William Bowery after co-writing the tracks ‘Exile’ and ‘Betty’, which he also co-produced alongside four other tracks on the album.

Recognition of the actor’s involvement in the record comes after ‘Folklore’ scooped the main prize at last month’s Grammys, which made Swift the first female artist in history to win the prestigious honor three times.

Swift’s eagle-eyed fans have since noted that Alwyn’s name has been added to the winners’ list on the Grammys website, which means that he will receive his own individual award.

Honoring him as she scooped the Best Album Grammy, Swift said: “Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Swift initially confirmed Bowery’s true identity during the Disney+ concert documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which premiered last year.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person,” she said. “So William Bowery is Joe, as we know.

“And Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things.”

She added in a follow-up interview: “I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes, and he’s always the person showing me songs by artists, then they become my favorite songs.”

Swift recently revealed she is already working on her next re-recorded album following the release of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)‘ earlier this month.

The post Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn has officially been recognized as a Grammy winner appeared first on NME.

3 2 8
  1. CatherineBrinson1
    CatherineBrinson I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless...,CLICK HERE----->> WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more
  2. Emily.BrayEmily.Bray
    Emily Bray I get paid more than £120 to £130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily £15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... >>>>>>>>>>>>>> Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  3. patricia.h.williams
    PatriciaWilliams Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I HFHG work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  4. LaurieCkub
    Laurie I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> utka.su/ZYptC Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> utka.su/ZYptC
    ...show more
  5. LaurieCkub
    Laurie I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> utka.su/ZYptC Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> utka.su/ZYptC
    ...show more
  6. elordliborm
    elordliborm Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... W­­­­­­­­w­­­­­­­­w.W­­­­­­­­e­­­­­­­­b­­­­­­­­c­­­­­­­­a­­­­­­­­s­­­­­­­­h­­­­­­­­1.C­­­­­­­­o­­­­­­­­m For more detail visit the given link...... Www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  7. mary.j.duke
    MaryDuke Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I HFHG work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  8. TeriDcott
    TeriScott Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do-------------------->>> Www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.