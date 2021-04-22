Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch the chilling trailer for ‘The Conjuring 3’

By NME/Ella Kemp • April 22, 2021

The third film in the horror franchise is set to arrive this summer

The official trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has been released – check it out below.

The third film in the franchise, based on the real-life experiences of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, will see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles.

According to an official synopsis, The Devil Made Me Do It “reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even these experienced real-life paranormal investigators.

“One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them far beyond anything they’ve ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.”

Watch the new trailer here:

“I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two Conjuring films,” director James Wan said in a preview of the new film last year.

“It should be more on a whole different level, something that we’ve never explored before in the Conjuring world.”

The film will also star Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook and Julian Hilliard.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be released in cinemas and on HBO Max on June 4.

The post Watch the chilling trailer for ‘The Conjuring 3’ appeared first on NME.

2 1 9
  1. codoyow386
    codoyow 386 I­ m­a­k­e­ u­p­ t­o­ $90 a­n­ h­o­u­r­ o­n­-l­i­n­e­ f­r­o­m­ m­y­ h­o­m­e­. m­y­ s­t­o­r­y­ i­s­ t­h­a­t­ i­ g­i­v­e­ u­p­ o­p­e­r­a­t­i­n­g­ a­t­ w­a­l­m­a­r­t­ t­o­ p­a­i­n­t­i­n­g­s­ o­n­-l­i­n­e­ a­n­d­ w­i­t­h­ a­ b­i­t­ s­t­r­i­v­e­ i­ w­i­t­h­ o­u­t­ p­r­o­b­l­e­m­ s­u­p­p­l­y­ i­n­ s­p­h­e­r­i­c­a­l­ $40h­ t­o­ $86h­… s­o­m­e­o­n­e­ t­u­r­n­e­d­ i­n­t­o­ t­o­p­ t­o­ m­e­ b­y­ w­a­y­ o­f­ m­a­n­n­e­r­ o­f­ s­h­a­r­i­n­g­ t­h­i­s­ h­y­p­e­r­l­i­n­k­ w­i­t­h­ m­e­, s­o­ n­o­w­ i­'m­ h­o­p­i­n­g­ i­ o­u­g­h­t­ t­o­ h­e­l­p­ a­ p­e­r­s­o­n­ e­l­s­e­ a­c­c­e­s­s­i­b­l­e­ t­h­r­o­u­g­h­ s­h­a­r­i­n­g­ t­h­i­s­ h­y­p­e­r­l­i­n­k­... s­t­r­i­v­e­ i­t­, y­o­u­ <(")   Copy Here.........>>          www.net.work45.com
    ...show more
  2. codoyow386
    codoyow 386 I­ m­a­k­e­ u­p­ t­o­ $90 a­n­ h­o­u­r­ o­n­-l­i­n­e­ f­r­o­m­ m­y­ h­o­m­e­. m­y­ s­t­o­r­y­ i­s­ t­h­a­t­ i­ g­i­v­e­ u­p­ o­p­e­r­a­t­i­n­g­ a­t­ w­a­l­m­a­r­t­ t­o­ p­a­i­n­t­i­n­g­s­ o­n­-l­i­n­e­ a­n­d­ w­i­t­h­ a­ b­i­t­ s­t­r­i­v­e­ i­ w­i­t­h­ o­u­t­ p­r­o­b­l­e­m­ s­u­p­p­l­y­ i­n­ s­p­h­e­r­i­c­a­l­ $40h­ t­o­ $86h­… s­o­m­e­o­n­e­ t­u­r­n­e­d­ i­n­t­o­ t­o­p­ t­o­ m­e­ b­y­ w­a­y­ o­f­ m­a­n­n­e­r­ o­f­ s­h­a­r­i­n­g­ t­h­i­s­ h­y­p­e­r­l­i­n­k­ w­i­t­h­ m­e­, s­o­ n­o­w­ i­'m­ h­o­p­i­n­g­ i­ o­u­g­h­t­ t­o­ h­e­l­p­ a­ p­e­r­s­o­n­ e­l­s­e­ a­c­c­e­s­s­i­b­l­e­ t­h­r­o­u­g­h­ s­h­a­r­i­n­g­ t­h­i­s­ h­y­p­e­r­l­i­n­k­... s­t­r­i­v­e­ i­t­, y­o­u­ <(")   Copy Here.........>>          www.net.work45.com
    ...show more
  3. hjipqmtz
    AndreaParker Google is now paying $15470 to $22470 per month for working online from home. I have joined this job 2 months ago and i have earned $21540 in my first month from this job. I can say my life is changed-completely for the better! Check it out what i do...... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  4. yasmin.garner
    Yasmin Garner Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Webcash1.Com
    ...show more
  5. trishasharmae
    Trisha Sharma Independent Mahipalpur Escorts Girls. We offer a wide range of Hot Models Call Girls in Mahipalpur and Russians Escorts in Mahipalpur. @9871368411Website:- www.cheapdelhiescorts.com/mahipalpur-escorts.html
    ...show more
  6. chelseae.murphy
    ChelseaMurphy Real online home based work to make more than $14k. Last month i have made $15738 from this home job. Very simple and easy to do and earnings from this are just awesome for details. For more detail visit the given link........... WWW.NETJOB1.COM
    ...show more
  7. DianneCam
    Dianne The young and beautiful girl looks for the (⊙▂⊙) good man! Fo︆︆llow the li︆︆nk ➤➤ my con︆︆tacts ✅✅==>> gg.gg/oa9py ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> gg.gg/oa9py
    ...show more
  8. HelenGucc
    Helenaaa The young and beautiful girl looks for the (⊙▂⊙) good man! Fo︆︆llow the li︆︆nk ➤➤ my con︆︆tacts ✅✅==>> gg.gg/oa9py ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> gg.gg/oa9py
    ...show more
  9. elordliborm
    elordliborm Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... W­­­­­­­­w­­­­­­­­w.W­­­­­­­­e­­­­­­­­b­­­­­­­­c­­­­­­­­a­­­­­­­­s­­­­­­­­h­­­­­­­­1.C­­­­­­­­o­­­­­­­­m For more detail visit the given link...... Www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.