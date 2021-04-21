‘Feel Good’ star Mae Martin comes out as non-binary

Feel Good writer and star Mae Martin has announced they are non-binary.

Martin, who uses they/them and she/her pronouns, shared the news in a post on Instagram discussing their “evolving” feelings about their gender identity.

“The way I feel about my gender identity is ongoing and evolving, and it’s personal, but I thought it might be good to say for clarity and in case anyone finds it helpful – I’m non-binary, my pronouns are they/them and she/her (I love it when people say ‘they’ and I really don’t mind ‘she’ at ALL, truly),” Martin wrote.

“I’m very bisexual and attracted to people of all genders. I experience gender dysphoria sometimes – not always! – and have done since I was a tiny kid. When that dysphoria hits it sucks, and I find wearing a binder can sometimes help me feel more confident.”

Martin went on to write: “This aspect of my identity is just one part of me and not the main part at ALL, but I get asked about it a lot in interviews/by online people, and am often inaccurately referred to as a female comedian or a lesbian comedian, so I thought I’d just clarify.

“I haven’t been that clear publicly, or privately to some of my friends to be honest. That’s mainly because I’m still figuring it out. I thought I would be transparent, you know?”

Last December, Martin confirmed their Channel 4/Netflix series Feel Good had started production on season two.

