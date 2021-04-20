Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ reaches one billion streams on Spotify

Kanye West has scored a significant milestone after his 2018 album ‘Ye‘ secured over one billion streams on Spotify.

The stats come courtesy of Chart Data, which regularly monitors music industry sales and streams trackers to provide a selection of up-to-date data on prolific records.

The record arrived in June 2018 and headed up a series of prolific releases which arrived on his own G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings labels in that month.

They include Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’, Nas’ ‘Nasir’, Kanye and Kid Cudi’s collaborative album ‘Kids See Ghosts’ and R&B singer Teyana Taylor’s ‘K.T.S.E’.

You can listen to the record in full below.

In a three-star review, NME described ‘Ye’ as a meditation on marriage, mental health, and addiction.

“‘ye’ is succinct and easy to swallow, but those aren’t necessarily the hallmarks of Kanye at the top of his game. Nobody can deny this mini album flirts with brilliance, and feels like a pop cultural moment straight out the gate; we just wish there was a little more to it,” NME wrote at the time.

Last week saw a prototype pair of Kanye West‘s first Yeezy shoes going up for sale, with the sneakers expected to sell for over $1 million (£727,650).

