Tool Frontman Maynard James Keenan Shares An Easter Story Short Film

A Perfect Circle and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan to offer an alternative to The Passion of Christ and Peter Rabbit for Easter viewing. “This is An Easter Story. There are many. But this one is ours,” Keenan says. In the 7-minute documentary-style clip — shot, directed, and narrated by Keenan — he speaks on the origin of Easter egg hunts, the vernal equinox, and more.

As Keenan feeds and cares for the ducks at his Arizona vineyard home, he explains that searching for eggs on Easter is “not a random, non-sequitur ritual.” In his “no duck left behind” daily count, he discovers Larry is missing, and that she’s hidden in the brush to lay an egg.

He also discusses the importance of community, concluding, “we can not always do this thing of life on our own.”

An Easter Story is scored by the Nagual de Judith mix of Puscifer’s “The Humbling River. ” Check out Keenan and his fine feathered friends below.

Speaking of Puscifer, the lineup will do a live stream — Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents — on April 17 (Keenan’s birthday) at 5 p.m. ET. It was filmed at LA’s Mayan Theatre, and they’ll be playing 2016’s Money $hot in full.

Explaining the event, Keenan says, “In this prequel to his alleged abduction during Existential Reckoning, we find Billy D trudging through what has been referred to as the Bermuda Triangle of the Southwest. As is common within the Puscifer Vortex, Time and Logic have no home out here. Let that go. Just strap in for another magnificent ride through our collective Grey Matter.”

Information and tickets are available here.

Check the trailer for the Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents event below.

