St. Vincent Releases New Track from Daddy’s Home, ‘The Melting of the Sun’

St. Vincent released a second track from her upcoming album, Daddy’s Home.

“The Melting of the Sun” — which happens to be the fifth song on the album — continues the retro grimy NYC vibe put forth by “Pay Your Way in Pain” just under a month ago, and it certainly seems like Annie Clark will be going with a full vintages sound for the new release. The lyrics also take a deep dive into Clark’s inspirations both in and out of the music world, ranging from Pink Floyd to Joni Mitchell to Marilyn Monroe.

To complete the retro feel of Daddy’s Home, the album is available to pre-order in a variety of classic formats in addition to the standard vinyl/digital/CD offerings, such as a $10 cassette or $35 8-track. It’s Clark’s sixth album, and the first since 2017’s award-winning Masseduction.

The full tracklist for the new album is below.

“Pay Your Way In Pain”

“Down And Out Downtown”

“Daddy’s Home”

“Live In the Dream”

“The Melting Of The Sun”

“The Laughing Man”

“Down”

“Somebody Like Me”

“My Baby Wants A Baby”

“…At The Holiday Party”

“Candy Darling”