Search

Discover

NEWS

Listen to Brockhampton’s new song ‘Count On Me’ featuring A$AP Rocky

By NME/Will Richards • April 02, 2021

The track appears on the band's upcoming new album, 'Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine'

Brockhampton have shared a second preview of their new album – listen to ‘Count On Me’, which features A$AP Rocky, below.

The LA collective announced new album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ last week after sharing new single ‘BUZZCUT’ earlier in the week. The new track features an appearance from Danny Brown.

Brockhampton bandleader Kevin Abstract described the new track, which also features SoGoneSoFlexy, as having “summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe.”

Listen to the new track, which Abstract says “shows the other side of the album” to ‘BUZZCUT’, below.

After announcing the release of the new album, Abstract went on to reveal that ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will be the first of two albums for the band in 2021, and that those two albums would be their last.

The rapper also said that he’s tired of Brockhampton being referred to as a boyband, a tag they often used to refer to themselves, labelling themselves the “best boyband since One Direction” on 2017 track ‘Boogie’.

“I think this is the first album where I’m really tired of this boyband thing,” he told the Guardian. “I don’t want us to be a boyband.”

Brockhampton released their last album, ‘Ginger’, in the summer of 2019. Reviewing it upon its release, NME wrote: “The boyband’s fifth album is short on potential hits but sees them move past the intense, dogged emotion of predecessor ‘Iridescence’, proving they’re built for distance.”

The post Listen to Brockhampton’s new song ‘Count On Me’ featuring A$AP Rocky appeared first on NME.

2 4 11
Load more comments
  1. sapij65837
    muaazshokatali ●Earning money online is very easy nowdays. eanrs every month online more than $17k by doing very easy home based job in part time. last month i have made $19754 from this job just in my spare time which is only 2 hrs a day. very easy work to do and earning from this are awesome. everybody can get this right now and start earning cash online by follow instructions on this webpage.. <(") Copy Here.........www.new.work45.com
    ...show more
  2. MarlonSahyy
    Marlon Hey I am a 💚nym︆︆pho 💋and I get turned on guys who I know little ...💋Oh .. I'm wai︆︆ting >> bit.do/profile8653 Hey..It’s not convenient out here. 💋Why don’t we chat there ==>> bit.do/profile8653
    ...show more
  3. carriegonzalez
    CarrieGonzalez Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. Take a gander at it what I do..... This Website OPEN HERE------------------->>> WWW.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  4. adityaulaunch
  5. alice.d.taylor
    AliceTaylor Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out........................................................................................................................ .............................................................................. Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  6. mabij54250
    mabij 54250 I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started........ www.net.work45.com
    ...show more
  7. MicheleDelacru6
    MicheleDelacru6 Everybody can earn $500 Daily... Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars. See More Info... Here...... Www.Work43.com
    ...show more
  8. elordliborm
    elordliborm Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.JOBS82.Com
    ...show more
  9. KristinaHGates
    KristinaGates Google paid for all online work from home from $ 16,000 to $ 32,000 a month. The younger brother was out of work for three months and a month ago her check was $ 32475, working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger …. So I started...... Www.Jobs70.com
    ...show more
  10. ChloeMills8
    ChloeMills8 I quit working at shoprite to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45 to 85 per/h. Without a doubt, this is the easiest and most financially rewarding job I've ever had. I actually started 6 months ago and this has totally changed my life.... Www.Webcash1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.