Marvel drops action-packed first trailer for ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’

Marvel has released the first trailer for the anticipated new superhero movie Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings.

The new adventure sees Simu Liu take on the role of the titular Master of Kung Fu, confronting a past that he thought he left behind, with the film set to be the first MCU outing to center on an Asian superhero.

In the action-packed clip, Shang-Chi seems to be living a normal life in San Francisco, though the voiceover of his father Wenwu (aka the Mandarin, played by Tony Leung) tells him: “Son, it’s time for you to take your place by my side.”

He is subsequently sucked back into his past life after being trained up by his dad to become one of the world’s most skilled assassins.

The trailer also gives fans a taste of the action to come, including a death-defying bus stunt with Shang-Chi’s friend Katy (Awkwafina) at the wheel.

Alongside the clip, Liu also gave fans a look at the film’s poster on his social media on the occasion of his own birthday, writing: “Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday?”

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

“There are many iterations of Shang-Chi throughout the comics, but there was always a core relationship between him and his father that was extremely complicated — and that was something I really related to,” director Destin Daniel Cretton explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“That was a big part of what I pitched: using the movie to explore the psychology of a kid who was trained to be a killer when he was young. Now that he has broken out of that, how does he learn to redefine himself in the world and find the balance of what his relationship with his father should be?”

Shang-Chi, which is due for release on September 3, also stars Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan.

