Dave Grohl and His Mom Virginia Unveil First From Cradle to Stage Trailer

Paramount+ announced a slate of new shows that includes Dave Grohl and his mom Virginia Hanlon Grohl turning her book From Cradle to Stage into a six-part television series. Today, the mother/son duo unveiled the show’s first trailer and announced its star-studded list of contributors, which features Brandi Carlile and her mom Teresa, Tom Morello and his mom Mary, and Geddy Lee and his mom Mary Weinrib, among others.

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse,” Grohl explained in a statement. “Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”

From Cradle to Stage is set to premiere on May 6. Watch the first trailer and see the full episode list below.

From Cradle to Stage episode schedule

May 6: Dan Reynolds (of Imagine Dragons) and Christene Reynolds

May 13: Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams

May 20: Miranda and Bev Lambert

May 27: Brandi and Teresa Carlile

June 3: Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine) and Mary Morello

June 10: Geddy Lee (of Rush) and Mary Weinrib