Chris Evans has responded to Lizzo after she decided to send him a message on Instagram while drunk.

Over the weekend, the singer revealed on her TikTok account that she slid into the Marvel star’s DMs, sending a series of emojis that suggested she was ‘shooting her shot’.

Lip syncing to audio, she joked: “Honestly it hurts me to the core, because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing.”

She captioned the post: “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke”.

However, Lizzo later updated fans in another post, confirming that Evans had followed her back and sent her a message in response.

“No shame in a drunk DM,” he wrote to her, accompanied by a kiss emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” before Lizzo is seen screaming in excitement.

In other news, Lizzo confirmed last month that she is making a TV show with Amazon where she will search for “full-figured” models and dancers.

The show’s official description reads: “Are you ready to step into your power and change the world? Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy – and that ass.”

Earlier in March, the singer took to social media to mock a question about her weight after she was asked how she deals “with being obese every day”.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Evans responded to rumors that he may be reprising his role as Captain America in the MCU, admitting the reports were “news to [him]”.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige later said: “I rarely answer no to anything any more because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.”

The post Chris Evans responds to Lizzo’s drunk Instagram DM appeared first on NME.