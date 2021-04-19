Search

Discover

NEWS

Chris Evans responds to Lizzo’s drunk Instagram DM

By NME/Sam Warner • April 19, 2021

"God knows I've done worse on this app"

Chris Evans has responded to Lizzo after she decided to send him a message on Instagram while drunk.

Over the weekend, the singer revealed on her TikTok account that she slid into the Marvel star’s DMs, sending a series of emojis that suggested she was ‘shooting her shot’.

Lip syncing to audio, she joked: “Honestly it hurts me to the core, because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing.”

She captioned the post: “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke”.

@lizzo

Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke

♬ original sound – HI I’M TATI 💕

 

However, Lizzo later updated fans in another post, confirming that Evans had followed her back and sent her a message in response.

“No shame in a drunk DM,” he wrote to her, accompanied by a kiss emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” before Lizzo is seen screaming in excitement.

@lizzo

#duet with @lizzo BITCH

♬ original sound – HI I’M TATI 💕

 

In other news, Lizzo confirmed last month that she is making a TV show with Amazon where she will search for “full-figured” models and dancers.

The show’s official description reads: “Are you ready to step into your power and change the world? Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy – and that ass.”

Earlier in March, the singer took to social media to mock a question about her weight after she was asked how she deals “with being obese every day”.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Evans responded to rumors that he may be reprising his role as Captain America in the MCU, admitting the reports were “news to [him]”.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige later said: “I rarely answer no to anything any more because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.”

The post Chris Evans responds to Lizzo’s drunk Instagram DM appeared first on NME.

0 1 9
  1. tiktokdownloaders
    TikTok Downloaders You can download tiktok videos with tiktokdownloaders.com/tiktok-video-downloader/
    ...show more
  2. mocon88187
    mocon88187 I have earned $ 18394 last month by W0rking Online from home. I am a full time college student and just doing this Job in my part time for maximum 2 hrs a day using my laptop. This Job is just awesome and regular earning from this easy home Job is much times better than other regular 9 to 5 office Jobs. I suggest you all to join this right now and start earning easily by just follow details on the given WebSite........ www.Cash.Works68.Com
    ...show more
  3. tina.m.pruitt
    TinaPruitt Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I HFHG work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  4. masehat333
    masehat 333 M­y­ t­h­i­s­ m­o­n­t­h­'s­ o­n­l­i­n­e­ i­n­c­o­m­e­ i­s­ $19898. i­ a­m­ a­ f­u­l­l­ t­i­m­e­ s­t­u­d­e­n­t­ a­n­d­ w­o­r­k­ f­o­r­ o­n­l­y­ 2 h­o­u­r­s­ a­ d­a­y­. e­v­e­r­y­b­o­d­y­ c­a­n­ g­e­t­ t­h­i­s­ j­o­b­ a­n­d­ e­a­r­n­ i­n­ p­a­r­t­ t­i­m­e­ f­r­o­m­ h­o­m­e­ e­a­s­i­l­y­. s­e­e­ t­h­i­s­ w­e­b­s­i­t­e­ f­o­r­ d­e­t­a­i­l­s­. <(")   Copy Here.........>> www.net.work45.com
    ...show more
  5. isobel.north
    Isobel North I get paid more than £120 to £130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily £15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... >>>>>>>>>>>>>> Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  6. RosemarCharles
    RosemaryCharles Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your Firs t Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  7. SisAdd
    AlizaAdison I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was joblffffess in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here For MORE INFO ….. www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  8. LindaBuckelew
    LindaBuckelew I bought a brand new BMW after having made $4269 this past one month and just over 14k last 5 week. I actually started this few Weeks ago and almost immediately started to bring home minimum 97 BUCKS p/h. I use details from this webpage... See.....>> Www.work43.com
    ...show more
  9. thegababeat
    Gababeat Hello my friends!a.aliexpress.com/_mOr0lKb
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.