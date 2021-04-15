Baby Queen shares buoyant new single ‘Dover Beach’

Baby Queen has shared her latest single in the form of ‘Dover Beach’. You can watch the video, filmed at the location of the same name, below.

The buoyant new single is inspired by Baby Queen’s trip there last year, a location she’d long wished to visit.

“In school I was obsessed with this poem called ‘Dover Beach’ by Matthew Arnold and I always wanted to visit the Dover cliffs, so I went there alone on a writing trip in October last year,” the musician, real name Bella Latham, said.

“I actually wrote the melody and lyrics of this song while I was sitting on the beach. It’s about being infatuated with somebody and seeing them everywhere you look. I was kind of pissed that I went to look at the beach, all I could think about was this person, hence the lyric ‘you stole the view of Dover Beach.’

“It’s another internal struggle with my own insecurities and a sort of acceptance of the fact that I can’t escape my daydreams of this person, even if I go to a different place.”

In addition to the new track, Baby Queen has announced her debut headline show, which will take place at London’s Omeara on November 9.

The track is Baby Queen’s third of this year. The NME 100 star released ‘These Drugs’ in Februrary and ‘Raw Thoughts’ in January, while last year’s ‘Medicine’ EP was her debut EP.

In a four-star review of the ‘Medicine’ EP, NME said: “Latham has moulded her own distinctive sound free from comparison and establishes herself as one of the most exciting, fresh voices in British pop.”

