Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Never-Before-Seen Demo of John Lennon, Yoko Ono Performing ‘Give Peace A Chance’

By SPIN | Sarah Grant • April 13, 2021

Nearly 50 years after John Lennon and Yoko Ono recorded “Give Peace A Chance”

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

0 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.