Watch Cher rescue “world’s loneliest elephant” in new documentary trailer

By NME/Matthew Neale • April 12, 2021

Join the pop legend "on a mission to set a wild thing free"

A trailer for Cher & The Loneliest Elephant has arrived, showcasing the pop star’s efforts to rehome a mistreated elephant to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

The documentary focuses on Kavaan, an elephant who had spent 35 years in a zoo. He lost his partner in 2012 and became obese due to a poor diet. A medical examination also showed his nails were cracked and overgrown as a result of years of living in an improper enclosure.

Efforts began to relocate Kavaan in 2016 when Cher hired a legal team through Free the Wild, the wildlife protection charity she co-founded. In May, Pakistan’s high court ordered the closure of Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, where the animal spent most of his life.

Animal welfare organisation Four Paws provided the medical treatment needed prior to travelling from Pakistan. Spokesman Martin Bauer said: “Thanks to Cher, but also local Pakistani activists, Kaavan’s fate made headlines around the world, and this contributed to the facilitation of his transfer.”

“Elephants are just like we are,” Cher says in the voiceover for the new clip. “They’re so family-oriented and emotional.”

Cher & The Loneliest Elephant premieres April 22 on Paramount+ as a special Earth Day presentation – watch the trailer below, set to Cher’s ‘Sirens’.

Last week (April 2) Cher apologised for a tweet she made about George Floyd, in which she suggested she could have prevented his death.

Derek Chauvin, the former officer accused of killing Floyd, is currently on trial for murder. As the trial continued, Cher posted a tweet about a conversation she’d had with her mother regarding the legal proceedings.

“Was talking with Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Cried,” she wrote in the since-deleted tweet. “I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.”

After some social media users accused her of displaying a “white saviour complex,” the singer later tweeted: “I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUT TO GOD,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My [heart].”

The post Watch Cher rescue “world’s loneliest elephant” in new documentary trailer appeared first on NME.

