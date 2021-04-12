‘Saw 10’ is already in the works before ninth film’s release

A 10th Saw film is reportedly in development, ahead of the release of the ninth in the franchise next month.

According to Bloody Disgusting, a new film is in the early stages of active development, although no details about production companies have been revealed yet.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is due to be released in cinemas in the UK on May 17. The film stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

In the film Rock, Jackson and Minghella play three officers investigating a string of killings in New York which are “eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.”

Watch the trailer for Spiral here:

“The Saw franchise is such a well-oiled machine. I can’t even explain the nostalgia of being able to do another one now,” director Darren Lynn Bousman told NME last year.

“But this movie is so unique and so different than what I think people expect and are ready for,” he continued. “That’s what made it so exciting to get back to the franchise. I read the script and I thought, ‘Holy shit! This is actually really good.’

“It didn’t feel like a sequel at all. It feels like a Saw movie and it has some very Saw elements in it but it’s definitely its own unique thing.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is currently slated to release on May 14 in the US and May 17 in the UK.

