Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Saw 10’ is already in the works before ninth film’s release

By NME/Ella Kemp • April 12, 2021

No rest for the wicked

A 10th Saw film is reportedly in development, ahead of the release of the ninth in the franchise next month.

According to Bloody Disgusting, a new film is in the early stages of active development, although no details about production companies have been revealed yet.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is due to be released in cinemas in the UK on May 17. The film stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

In the film Rock, Jackson and Minghella play three officers investigating a string of killings in New York which are “eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.”

Watch the trailer for Spiral here:

“The Saw franchise is such a well-oiled machine. I can’t even explain the nostalgia of being able to do another one now,” director Darren Lynn Bousman told NME last year.

“But this movie is so unique and so different than what I think people expect and are ready for,” he continued. “That’s what made it so exciting to get back to the franchise. I read the script and I thought, ‘Holy shit! This is actually really good.’

“It didn’t feel like a sequel at all. It feels like a Saw movie and it has some very Saw elements in it but it’s definitely its own unique thing.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is currently slated to release on May 14 in the US and May 17 in the UK.

The post ‘Saw 10’ is already in the works before ninth film’s release appeared first on NME.

1 2 10
  1. coramorley
    Cora Morley Wayrightmeds.com provides information about prescribed medications. This medication is taken for the treatment of various kinds of diseases. We provide information about the procedure of intake of the medications, effects and side effects of the medications, precautions. When you buy a drug from our website, we also provide you with a prescription so that you can take the drug properly. Along with that, we also provide medical assistance in case of an emergency. The one thing we believe in the most is customer satisfaction and we constantly try to make our customers feel satisfied. After they visit our website and not just buy a drug but also gather some information about the drug. Saving lives is our motto and we would like to continue our endeavor as long as you keep coming back to check our website. Highest Quality Generic Drugs At our website, Generic drugs are also sell out that is equivalent to the brand drugs. They are equal in terms of safety, dosage, strength, quality, and the way they work on your body. The procedure for taking the generic drug is as similar to brand drugs. Generic drugs provide the same benefits that a brand drug will provide you with; along with that, the cost is also less. Fast & Free Services Here we offer fast & free services from which you can choose the shipping method. Courier shipping takes around 3 to 4 business days to get your product delivered. We deliver our services only in the United States. You can choose the best option suitable for you, depending on the delivery fee you add to the products.
    ...show more
  2. corinneince
    CorinneInce ◄ WORK AT HOME ► Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. Take a gander at it what I do..... This Website OPEN HERE------------------->>> WWW.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. MollyFraser
    MollyFraser I basically make about $8,000-$12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web.... For more detail visit the given link............Www.Webcash1.Com
    ...show more
  4. wendjackson
    WendyJackson I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website......... ---------->>> WWW.NETJOB1.COM
    ...show more
  5. rachel.j.foster
    RachelFoster Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars. See More Info….. Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  6. ShanBrodeur
    ShanaBrodeur Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  7. anne.g.hernandez
    AnneHernandez Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars. See More Info….. Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  8. elordliborm
    elordliborm Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.JOBS82.Com
    ...show more
  9. NancyyWome
    NancyyWome You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> lst.to/zeack It is very boring for me, talk to me! ★★ Write me. ⚡ Maybe we will make friends ⚡⚡ ==>> lst.to/zeack
    ...show more
  10. NancyyWome
    NancyyWome You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> lst.to/zeack It is very boring for me, talk to me! ★★ Write me. ⚡ Maybe we will make friends ⚡⚡ ==>> lst.to/zeack
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.