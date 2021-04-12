Search

Cardi B shares intimate story of recording ‘Um Yea’ with Offset

By NME/Rhian Daly • April 12, 2021

Things got steamy in that recording studio...

Cardi B has shared the intimate behind-the-scenes story about the first time she and her husband Offset were in a recording studio together.

The rappers got married in September 2017 and have one daughter together, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The couple collaborated together on the track ‘Um Yea’ in the same year that they got married. The song was released on the compilation album ‘Quality Control: Control The Streets’.

In a Twitter voice post earlier this week (April 5), Cardi shared the story of what went down in the studio while she and Offset were working on that song. “I don’t want to give you this weird, fake ass romantic, awkward story, but, um, I remember this one time when I was in the studio with Offset and he was doing ‘Um Yea,’ the song that me and him have together,” she started.

 

“He was just spitting it out of nowhere and while he was doing the song and everything, he kept looking at me and smiling and shit while he was making the song. And then I told him, ‘I wanna get on the song’, so I just started writing my verse and everything and he was looking at me like, ‘Oh shit girl’.”

Cardi concluded her story bluntly, saying: “And then we fucked. We fucked right after. So yeah… ‘Um Yea’.”

Meanwhile, the star has said she is planning to “go away for a very long time” so she can finish her second album.

The rapper released her debut album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ in 2018 and has shared a handful of singles since then. Now, she has revealed that she originally intended to have released the follow-up by now, but that her plans had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic on several occasions.

The post Cardi B shares intimate story of recording ‘Um Yea’ with Offset appeared first on NME.

