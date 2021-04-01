Naya Rivera’s final film role will be in the animated ‘Batman: The Long Halloween’

Late Glee star Naya Rivera is set to be the voice of Catwoman/Selina Kyle in Batman: The Long Halloween, her final film role.

Rivera completed her voice work for the film prior to her death last July. The new animated project will be split into two parts, with the first expected by this summer.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow director Chris Palmer is set to helm the new project alongside screenwriter Tim Sheridan, who also worked on Man of Tomorrow.

Alongside Rivera in the voice cast will be Jensen Ackles as the titular Batman/Bruce Wayne, while Josh Duhamel will voice Harvey Dent.

Rivera was reported missing on July 8 last year after taking a boat trip at the popular waterway with her four-year-old son, Josey. The child was found asleep on the boat three hours after it had been rented. Rivera’s body was found on July 13 after local officials commenced a recovery mission.

The Glee cast are set to reunite this month for the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards, performing in memory of Rivera.

The cast will join the awards show’s presentation set to be held in memory of their late co-star, who played Santana Lopez in the show, marking the 10th anniversary of the character coming out. The GLAAD Media Awards will air on GLAAD‘s YouTube channel on April 8.

An NME obituary to Naya Rivera read: “It’s no exaggeration to state that, for a lot of young LGBTQ+ people growing up, Naya Rivera, was far more than another actor playing a cheerleader on a TV show.

“She was a true and powerful reflection for queer people – what an enormous and powerful legacy to leave behind.”

