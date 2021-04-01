Search

Ice Cube sues Robinhood for using his likeness without permission

By NME/Nick Reilly • April 01, 2021

The site reportedly used his face on a recent newsletter

Ice Cube is reportedly suing the popular stock trading app Robinhood for allegedly using his likeness without his permission.

As TMZ,reports, the NWA icon filed the suit earlier this week after being made aware of a newsletter which is said to have featured his face and a play on his ‘Check Yo’Self’ phrase, to endorse their new brand of financial news.

“Correct Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself”, the newsletter reportedly stated.

According to TMZ, Cube has described Robinhood’s services as “horrible” and said they are the “antithesis of everything he stands for”.

He has also suggested that the firm has an issue with his business partner Jeff Kwatinetz, who recently launched his own lawsuit against them. Robinhood is yet to respond to this claim.

Responding to TMZ, a Robinhood spokesperson said: “No, we didn’t use his image without permission.

“The image was licensed and used for non-commercial, editorial purposes in connection with a blog article.”

 

Meanwhile, it was reported last month that Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and E-40 have launched a hip-hop supergroup called Mt. Westmore.

The four rappers are reportedly set to release their debut album in April, with more “volumes” coming in the future.

“We have recorded somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 songs. Volume 1 will be released in April and the rest of the volumes will follow,” Too $hort told DJ Vlad in a recent interview, formally announcing the project.

The post Ice Cube sues Robinhood for using his likeness without permission appeared first on NME.

