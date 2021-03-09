Kanye West is back working on his ‘Donda’ album, according to CyHi The Prynce

Kanye West has been working on his delayed ‘Donda’ album recently, according to his collaborator CyHi The Prynce.

West had promised that ‘Donda’ would be released last summer, shortly after he dropped his Travis Scott collaboration ‘Wash Us In the Blood’ from the project. While West shared the proposed artwork for the album, the record itself never materialised.

Speaking in a new interview with VladTV, CyHi said that West returned to work on ‘Donda’ “late last year” and that they were now “back working” on the album.

“Once November, December, January comes around, [West] kind of takes a hiatus, a little vacation break, get with the family,” CyHi explained. “We’re back working, that’s why I’m out here, too.”

Asked how West was faring following the news of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, CyHi said that the rapper was “in good spirits”.

“I know how much he loves his family, so it has to hit you some kind of way. He’s just a human being,” CyHi said. “He’s getting through it.”

Last week a new report from the Federal Election Commission stated that West’s failed 2020 presidential campaign broke fundraising rules.

The rapper unsuccessfully ran for US president in 2020 and suggested when admitting defeat that he would run again in 2024.

