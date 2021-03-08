Search

Entertainment World speaks out to mark International Women’s Day 2021

By NME/Charlotte Krol • March 08, 2021

"There is no force greater than a group of unified women"

Figures in the entertainment industry have posted messages to mark International Women’s Day 2021.

Acts including Little Mix, Christine And The Queens, Rita Ora, The Staves and others have used their platforms to celebrate women today (March 8) for the annual campaign.

Christine And The Queens wrote on Twitter (as translated from French to English) to “listen to female performers every day of the year” to support female-identifying people making art.

Meanwhile, Rita Ora wrote: “There is no force greater than a group of unified women. Today, more than ever, we should highlight and celebrate the importance of women sticking together. To all the women that have inspired, uplifted, and given me hope, Thank You!! 🖤

 

Honeyblood‘s Stina Tweeddale recalled her last gig before the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, writing that the audience and band “celebrated the powerful energy of women”.

 

“I write a lot of songs about powerful women. I try to write them with flaws on show,” she continued, before adding: “She may be angry, or pitiful, or violent or lustful but all of these flaws make her more human. A woman is not just for #internationalwomensday she is every day, every emotion and every word.”

Little Mix have marked the day with a special playlist while BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Gilles Peterson shared a remix titled ‘All Woman’.

The Staves encouraged fans to display merchandise from their latest album, the aptly titled ‘Good Woman’. “We want to see all you good women celebrating being a good woman in your t shirts, tote bags and socks! the band wrote on Twitter. “Tag us and use the hashtag #GoodWoman so we can see you all!!”

 

Elsewhere, False Advertising paid tribute to “those in music especially who have to deal with conscious/unconscious bias against them and how stupid and frustrating it all is” before tagging some “sick” bands.

 

Paloma Faith said she is supporting an initiative to help woman secure higher leadership positions. “Today is a celebration of women but also a day to demand more from our society. I’m supporting @careintuk in calling for more women in leadership and decision-making positions.#StopTellingHalfTheStory #March4Women #IWD #palomafaith”.

 

In related news, Music Venue Trust today announced its #WomenToTheFront campaign that highlights women working in the independent music venue sector. It also announced six new female patrons including Nova Twins and HAAi.

Check back for further updates

