Search

Discover

NEWS

Listen to Charli XCX, The 1975 and No Rome’s new single ‘Spinning’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Damian Jones • March 04, 2021

The long awaited collaboration was announced earlier this week

Charli XCX, The 1975 and No Rome have shared their new single ‘Spinning’.

The upbeat pop track, which you can listen to below, comes after Charli announced last Sunday (February 28) that she was “forming a supergroup” with the aforementioned Dirty Hit acts, saying that she was “v excited” about the joint project.

Last night (March 3), Charli posted a 17-second black-and-white clip in which she was seen dancing to the upbeat single at home. “are u ready for spinning… ?” she wrote as the caption.

In a follow-up tweet, Charli hailed No Rome and The 1975 as “so talented”, adding: “It’s honestly so cool to have this song with them, I feel like we all speak the same musical language in someway [sic], and that language is stunning/exquisite/tasteful and chic.”

The trio of artists have been teasing a possible collaboration for months. Most recently, No Rome – full name Guendoline Rome Viray Gomez – said that material would be “coming out sooner than u think”.

“Me, (the creator of music) Charli XCX & The 1975 have a song together. Got the masters done and waiting on video edit cuts,” he wrote on Twitter in February.

Charli replied to No Rome’s tweet at the time, tagging The 1975 with the caption: “sounding good boys”.

Speculation that The 1975 and Charli XCX would link up on a track dates back to 2019, when Healy tweeted that he had sent a beat to Charli.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival shortly afterwards, Charli corroborated Healy’s story, adding that she is “such a fan of [Healy] and the band”.

“We sent some ideas back and forth,” she said in August 2019.

“I feel like they really love pop music. And I love that, and I’m so inspired by that energy and that uniqueness. So yeah, I don’t know what’s going on. But I really admire their song writing, so hopefully something will come of it.”

The post Listen to Charli XCX, The 1975 and No Rome’s new single ‘Spinning’ appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 2 8
  1. simonskatie201
    Katti Simons Jobs Bd Today is the largest Job portal in Banglash. You can found all latest Job Circular, Govt. BD Jobs circular in our site . Also Latest Job Circular found here JobsbdToday.com Jobs in Bangladesh. Bangladeshi jobs Published jobs circular same as newspaper view, all jobs circular and job notice Here the site link jobsbdtoday.com/
    ...show more
  2. simonskatie201
    Katti Simons Most dog owners like to shop with their furry friends at stores. Is Target one of these stores that let you bring your dog shopping, being friendly Target has the Dog Supplies you're looking for at incredible prices. Choose from contactless Same Day Delivery, Drive Up and more. targetdogs.com/
    ...show more
  3. simonskatie201
    Katti Simons A laptop or laptop computer is a small, portable personal computer (PC) with a "clamshell" form factor, typically having a thin LCD or LED computer screen ... Buy the Core i3, i5, i7, and AMD, the latest series laptops at the lowest prices for students and professionals from the reputed shops in Bangladesh. rahatsvlog.com/
    ...show more
  4. simonskatie201
    Katti Simons Cleaning short cuts, tips and life hacks from Good Housekeeping that will leave your home sparkling. See more ideas about cleaning household, Bests Housekeeping product for your house,Office. Visti our site and you can get home decor product & also Good quality Product & Free Shiping. bestshousekeeping.com/
    ...show more
  5. simonskatie201
    Katti Simons ebdnews24.com is Bangla Online news portal from Bangladesh. It is very popular news service Provider. Read All bangla news in free from our website.The Most Read Bangla Newspaper, Brings You Latest Bangla News Online. Get Breaking News From The Most Reliable ... ebdnews24.com/
    ...show more
  6. usososoria
    usososoria Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  7. CarolineSaffy
    Caroline Hi I'm lo︆︆ve hard se︆︆x💋 in public places and parks❤ My con︆︆tact here ==>> utka.su/id5368 Is your dic︆︆k free today? 💚 My pus︆︆sy yes💋 Wr︆︆ite me here and better call =>>> utka.su/id5368
    ...show more
  8. CarolineSaffy
    Caroline Hi I'm lo︆︆ve hard se︆︆x💋 in public places and parks❤ My con︆︆tact here ==>> utka.su/id5368 Is your dic︆︆k free today? 💚 My pus︆︆sy yes💋 Wr︆︆ite me here and better call =>>> utka.su/id5368
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.