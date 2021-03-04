John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band The Ultimate Collection Reissue Will Feature 87 Never-Before-Heard Recordings

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

a record Lennon described as “the best thing I’ve ever done” — with the release of a massive eight-disc super-deluxe box set.

The 159-track, 11-hour collection, which boasts 87 never-before-heard recordings, arrives April 16 via and Capitol/UMe. The ultimate mix of “Mother” launches the album as the first single.

The box explores the album’s 1970 recording sessions at EMI Studios 2 & 3 and Abbey Road along with John’s post-Beatles singles “Give Peace A Chance,” “Cold Turkey” and “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On).” Tracks from inception to the final master are revealed via unreleased and rare demos, rehearsals, outtakes, jams and studio conversations.

A variety of new listening experiences include the “Ultimate Mixes,” with Lennon’s vocals front and center and the “Elements Mixes,” which isolate and bring forth certain parts of the multitrack recordings. The “Raw Studio Mixes” will allow listeners to experience the moment John and the Plastic Ono Band recorded each song, mixed raw and live without effects, tape delays or reverbs.

Additionally, “The Evolutionary Documentary” is a track-by-track audio montage that details the evolution of each song from demo to master recording via instructions, rehearsals, recordings, multitrack exploration and studio chatter.

Ono, who oversaw the production and creative direction with the same audio team that worked on 2018’s critically acclaimed Imagine – The Ultimate Collection, and everything has been newly mixed from scratch from brand new 192kHz/24bit hi-res transfers.

They will be presented across six CDs and two Blu-ray audio discs. The Blu-rays present an array of listening options including high-definition, studio-quality 192kHz/24bit audio in stereo and enveloping 5.1 Surround and Dolby Atmos mixes. Listen to the “Ultimate Mix” of “Mother” below.

Upon its original release, the first Lennon solo album was inspired by the primal scream psychotherapy the guitarist and Ono had been practicing with Dr. Arthur Janov. Lennon, joined by the Plastic Ono Band — Ringo Starr on drums and Klaus Voorman on bass, and producer Phil Spector – “confronted his demons, professed his love for his wife, railed against false idols and declared the dream was over on his most personal album,” according to the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection’s press materials.

