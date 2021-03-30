Waxahatchee Covers Dolly Parton, Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams on Saint Cloud Deluxe Edition

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Katie Crutchfield did what 2020 wrought for musicians: a live-streamed show. The content within that livestream beautifully evolved into a deluxe edition of Saint Cloud featuring three covers: Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor,” Dolly Parton’s 1977 gem “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” and Bruce Springsteen’s poignant HIV/AIDS song “Streets of Philadelphia.”

Crutchfield adds her own peaceful spirit and indie-twang to each song. The new collection of music is titled Saint Cloud +3 and can be found on all streaming services and BandCamp.

Saint Cloud arrived just as world-wide lockdowns were in place last year, so her first project since 2018’s Great Thunder EP, landed square in the midst of pandemic panic.

