Waxahatchee Covers Dolly Parton, Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams on Saint Cloud Deluxe Edition

Waxahatchee’s 2020 album, Saint Cloud just hit its one-year anniversary, and to celebrate the landmark,
Click here to read the full article on SPIN.
Katie Crutchfield did what 2020 wrought for musicians: a live-streamed show. The content within that livestream beautifully evolved into a deluxe edition of Saint Cloud featuring three covers: Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor,” Dolly Parton’s 1977 gem “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” and Bruce Springsteen’s poignant HIV/AIDS song “Streets of Philadelphia.”
Crutchfield adds her own peaceful spirit and indie-twang to each song. The new collection of music is titled Saint Cloud +3 and can be found on all streaming services and BandCamp.
More from SPIN:
- The 30 Best Songs of 2020
- The 30 Best Albums of 2020
- Kevin Morby Shares New Single, ‘Campfire,’ From Upcoming Album
Saint Cloud arrived just as world-wide lockdowns were in place last year, so her first project since 2018’s Great Thunder EP, landed square in the midst of pandemic panic.
Listen to all three covers below.
To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.