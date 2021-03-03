Zack Snyder says his ‘Justice League’ ends on a “massive cliffhanger”

Zack Snyder has revealed that his long-awaited cut of Justice League will end on a “massive cliffhanger”.

The director was originally working on the 2017 DC movie but stepped down during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder afterwards.

After fans, cast members and crew petitioned for Snyder’s original version to be given a release, Warner Bros. confirmed the “Snyder Cut” was in the works and would land on HBO Max this month.

Speaking in a new interview, Snyder talked about the film’s ending, the sequels he had planned for it, and the images he released of Jared Leto in his Joker costume.

“What inspired [Joker’s] look was the sort of post-apocalyptic world that I’m a huge fan of,” Snyder told IGN, “and, really, the idea was that as the movies progressed, the next movie – if there ever was one, and it doesn’t seem like there ever will be – but if there was, it would exist primarily in that world with them trying to set it right.

He added: “[The sequence] doesn’t overstay its welcome but it definitely does what I needed it to do for the story and for us. Beyond that I think it’s a spoiler.”

Speaking on the proposed Justice League sequels, Snyder said: “Well, [the original Justice League plan] was meant to be two more movies… [The Snyder Cut] hints, as you would, at a potential other world.

“I’d plant the seeds as I had wanted to of what would come in the later films, so that’s in there, but as far as those stories that would be to come — if ever that happened, which it does not look like it would — but I think it’s easy to speculate based on that and we can talk about that for quite a while.”

Snyder’s Justice League is primarily comprised of the hours of footage not used by Joss Whedon in the theatrical cut. The only “new” footage (shot after the HBO Max announcement) is a four-minute sequence featuring Leto’s Joker that Snyder pointed out would have set up potential future films.

Asked if Justice League has a defined ending being that it was originally made to set yp two other films, Snyder said: “The movie ends in a massive cliffhanger.”

Meanwhile, the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead has been released – watch it here.

The Netflix zombie heist film was directed and written by Snyder, and is set to star Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy and more.

