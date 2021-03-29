Star Wars’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series confirms cast, will shoot in April

Star Wars‘ upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series has confirmed its full cast list, as well as a production start date.

The Disney+ show has already confirmed that Ewan McGregor will return as the Jedi master alongside Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, both from the prequels.

Disney has now confirmed a host of cast additions, including the previously-announced Indira Varma alongside Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious), Simone Kessell (Of Kings and Prophets) and Benny Safdie (Good Time).

Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are also returning after starring as young Beru and Owen Lars in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Production begins soon on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a special event series coming to #DisneyPlus.

The show will be set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi suffered his greatest defeat when former apprentice Anakin Skywalker turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.

Production on Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to begin in April, with a 2022 release date expected. Deborah Chow, who worked on The Mandalorian, is directing.

McGregor previously revealed that a spring start date would happen in LA, telling Eddie Izzard for her #MakeHumanityGreatAgain marathon fundraiser: “We start making it in the late spring and we’re gonna be shooting it here in LA and not – it’s so funny, every week, there’s a new report.

“My dad was sending me links, saying, ‘I thought you were shooting it in LA’ because there’s another tabloid expose that we’re shooting it in some bizarre town somewhere. Then we’re meant to be making it in Boston and then we’re meant to be making it, no, it wasn’t Boston, it was Boston, England. But we’re not. We’re shooting it in LA.”

