Search

Discover

NEWS

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh shot ‘Black Widow’ while sick with pneumonia

By NME/Sam Warner • March 29, 2021

"It was like being in the army"

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh were ill with pneumonia while filming Black Widow, it has been revealed.

The new Marvel outing, which was recently confirmed to stream on Disney+ alongside a cinema run, is due to finally be released this summer after numerous delays related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, speaking to The Gentlewoman, director Cate Shortland revealed that the gruelling four-month shoot took its toll on the cast and crew.

“It was like being in the army,” she said, with the piece confirming that Johansson and co-star Pugh both shot the film while ill with pneumonia.

Speaking further about Johansson, she added: “She’s completely unpretentious, and that makes her really fun to be around. She’ll be joking with the best boy or the runner; there’s no hierarchy. She appreciates people, and she makes people feel appreciated.”

Black Widow‘s Disney+ release on July 9 will use a hybrid release model, which means viewers will have to pay an additional £19.99 fee on top of the annual subscription.

Speaking last week, Disney’s media and entertainment distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said: “Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences.”

In other news, Johansson also reflected on her past controversies in the Gentlewoman interview, saying: “I’m going to have opinions about things, because that’s just who I am.

She added: “I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they’re wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing.

“To have the experience of, Wow, I was really off mark there, or I wasn’t looking at the big picture, or I was inconsiderate. I’m also a person.”

The post Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh shot ‘Black Widow’ while sick with pneumonia appeared first on NME.

4 6 4
  1. CaitlinSdee
    Caitlin ★★ I look for the good man. ⚡⚡ I would be your⚡ Mis︆︆tress!!❤❤ Pun︆︆ish me! ➤➤=>> bit.do/profile8653
    ...show more
  2. CaitlinSdee
    Caitlin ★★ I look for the good man. ⚡⚡ I would be your⚡ Mis︆︆tress!!❤❤ Pun︆︆ish me! ➤➤=>> bit.do/profile8653
    ...show more
  3. elordliborm
    elordliborm Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.JOBS82.Com
    ...show more
  4. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Trang cá cược bóng đá uy tín số 1 tại Việt Nam Link website: www.infoteket.no/forum/sett-i-gang-ditt-forum/dau-la-trang-ca-cuoc-bong-da-uy-tin-so-1-viet-nam
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.