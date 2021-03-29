Elton John Says He Recorded ‘Something With Metallica’ During Lockdown

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

It looks like there’s a Metallica and Elton John collaboration in the works. During the most recent episode of his Apple Music 1 show Rocket Hour, John told guest SG Lewis that he recorded “something” with the rock legends.

“I’ve just done something with Metallica, he divulged. “During this lockdown period, I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that. I haven’t been doing any Elton stuff, but I’ve been doing great stuff with other people.”

Earlier this year, Miley Cyrus detailed her upcoming Metallica cover album and revealed that she enlisted John to play piano on “Nothing Else Matters.” Could his recent recording session with the band have anything to do with that? We’ll have to wait and find out. But whatever it is, we’re here for it.

As the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues to go ahead of plan, artists are beginning to prepare for the return of live music. In September, John announced he’d resume the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2022.

“While the scientists are making great progress,” he said in a video posted to social media at the time, “we’re making big plans to make a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”