‘The Walking Dead’ creator teases Rick Grimes spin-off: “It’s very different”

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has said the forthcoming Rick Grimes spin-off movie will be “very different”.

The film, which was originally promised as a trilogy, is still in the same stages of pre-production, but Kirkman shared more insight on the tone of the project.

“I think that the show is very much an ensemble story and this is very much Rick story,” he told ComicBook. “So, I think being able to focus more on Rick as a character and do more with him is really cool.”

He added: “I think it’s gonna be a very different kind of Walking Dead story, which is really exciting. You know, when you’re doing something like this you have to make sure that it makes sense for it to be a movie.

“This isn’t just some kind of expansion of what you’re expecting from the show. This is something that’s gonna be very different but it’s gonna be the Rick Grimes that we all know and love. And I’m very excited for people to finally see it when it’s released in 2032.”

In other Walking Dead news, the show’s star Lauren Cohan recently discussed her ideal ending for the show.

“I would like for there to be a cure and maybe my mind has changed since we’ve been going through COVID but I would love for there, for Maggie’s character not to die by zombie and for there to just be some sort of slow reveal of this return to normalcy,” she said.

“You sort of like find her in her house listening to Dire Straits and 85 years old and there’s like some more kids and I don’t know a couple of German shepherds.”

