Search

Discover

NEWS

Machine Gun Kelly Fires Off Cover of Edwyn Collins’ ‘A Girl Like You’

By SPIN | Katherine Turman • March 25, 2021

Hip-hop star turned pop-punk rocker Machine Gun Kelly has gone back to 1994

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

0 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.