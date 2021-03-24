Lil BUB: The Earth Years Book and Music Project to Feature Jack Black, El-P, Thurston Moore

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

and the late and much-loved feline will be celebrated as such with Lil BUB: The Earth Years, a hand-numbered, limited-edition, 376-page coffee table book and exclusive seven-inch record, Transmissions From Space.

Celeb fans including Jack Black, El-P (Run The Jewels), Andrew W.K., Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth), Kimya Dawson, David Yow (The Jesus Lizard), producer Steve Albini and more contribute exclusive quotes about their fave feline.

More from SPIN:

The set releases April 23 via Melodic Virtue, and the single features two new musical pieces composed by Lil BUB herself, “from her intergalactic afterlife.”

The docu-journal was compiled by her “dude” Mike Bridavsky and features photos and a complete chronological, biographical commentary about her life as well as a foreword by Albini.

“Ever since BUB landed on Earth back in the summer of 2011, she has brought immeasurable positivity, hope, and happiness to millions of people all over our planet. Since the moment I took the first photo of BUB’s remarkable face, I’ve had the dream of making a deluxe coffee table photo book featuring her photographs,” Lil BUB’s former caretaker/owner Mike Bridavsky said in a statement.

Check the promotional teaser below.

The casebound book is limited to 3,500 numbered copies with the deluxe versions signed by Bridavsky and artist Aaron Tanner and packaged inside a silver-embossed slipcase paired with a full-color seven-inch picture disc of the music (standard edition contains regular black vinyl).

An additional 80-page book of Lil Bub-inspired artwork titled Transmissions From Earth: Original Art Inspired by Lil BUB is also included in the deluxe package, along with a 2” minted commemorative coin housed in individually-numbered, wooden display boxes.

Thirty percent of the book’s proceeds will benefit Lil Bub’s Big FUND, a 501c3 non-profit established by her family to advocate for animals with special needs.

Pre-order both versions of Lil BUB: The Earth Years here.