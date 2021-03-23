Van Morrison Shares ‘Only A Song’ From Upcoming Latest Record Project Volume 1 Album

Often-contentious Irish singer Van Morrison has made news in recent months
Click here to read the full article on SPIN.
for being opposed to the COVID lockdown and released several songs voicing his displeasure.
Today, however, Morrison shared “Only A Song,” the lead single from his soon-to-be-released 42nd album, Latest Record Project: Volume 1.
More from SPIN:
- Van Morrison Announces 28-Song Double Album Latest Record Project
- Van Morrison Prepares for Legal Battle Against Northern Ireland Over Live Music Ban
- Eric Clapton and Van Morrison’s Anti-Lockdown Track Is Out Now
“Only A Song” features lyrics like “Only a song, it’s not set in stone, it’s only a song/It’s only a poem, it could change in the long run/it’s only a song It’s what I said then just to make it rhyme,” which Morrison’s love of blues, R&B, jazz, and soul, and not his lockdown beliefs.
Morrison previously released the title track, along with a video that served as an ad for Latest Record Project: Volume 1. Both “Only A Song” and the recently released title track are instant downloads when the album is pre-ordered. Latest Record Project drops May 7 via Exile/BMG on double-CD, deluxe-CD, triple-vinyl, and digital formats.
When the singer first announced his new double-LP, he said that the collection wouldn’t contain any anti-lockdown songs, though titles including “They Own the Media” and “Why Are You on Facebook?” seem like he’s not willing to shy away from courting some controversy.
Check out “Only A Song” below.
To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.