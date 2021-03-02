Search

Discover

NEWS

‘The Last Of Us II’ leads the nominations for the BAFTA Game Awards

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Luke Shaw • March 02, 2021

'Ghost Of Tsushima', 'Hades' and 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' also swept the nominations

BAFTA has revealed the nominations for the 2021 Game Awards, which will take place on Tuesday March 25. The Last Of Us Part II leads the nominations.

Naughty Dog’s revenge epic received 13 nominations, which is the highest number of nominations awarded for a game yet. The awards it was nominated for include the EE Game of the Year Award, Artistic Achievement, Technical Achievement, and Game Design.

Sony exclusives have swept the board for nominations, with Ghost Of Tsushima up for 10 awards, closely followed by seven for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, six for Dreams, and four for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Supergiant GamesHades, one of last year’s most critically acclaimed titles, also received eight nominations including Narrative, Artistic Achievement, Game Design, and Music.

Voting is now open for The EE Game of the Year award, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, The Last Of Us Part II and VALORANT all making the shortlist.

The host of 2021’s Game Awards is Elle Osili-Wood, who took to twitter to break the news, saying: “It’s been an incredible year for gaming, so I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve got in store on March 25 – brush off your best black tie and celebrate!”

 

The awards will be streamed on BAFTA’s Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube, and for the first time, Steam. A full list of award categories and nominations is available on the BAFTA website.

The Last Of Us will soon be coming to TV screens in a new adaptation by HBO.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have been confirmed to take on the roles of Joel and Ellie, respectively.

The post ‘The Last Of Us II’ leads the nominations for the BAFTA Game Awards appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 3 4
  1. joelleslattery
    JoelleSlattery Get $192 hourly from Google!...($47370) Yes this is Authentic since I just got my first payout of $24413 and this was just of a single week... I have also bought my Range Rover Velar right after this payout...($47370) It is really cool job I have ever had and you won't forgive yourself if you do not check it. This Website OPEN HERE……… www.work92.com
    ...show more
  2. CarolineSaffy
    Caroline Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fHCR3 ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> bit.do/fHCR3
    ...show more
  3. amlieherry
    work84 Google is offering all people $179 per-hour, besides, benefit of weekly income ... any individual can also avail this work!!!... Google doesn't have restrictions like age or some computer skill therefore you may try too.I have obtained $20K only in 14 days.Check here what I do>>>>>>> www.work84.com
    ...show more
  4. lula.e.baxter
    LulaBaxter I quit working at shoprite to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45 to 85 per/h. Without ADt a my doubt, this is the pay easiest and most financially rewarding job I've ever had. I actually started 6 months ago and this has totally changed my life............ Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.