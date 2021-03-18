New ‘Returnal’ trailer reveals more story details ahead of launch

Sony have shared a brand new Returnal story trailer, revealing more information about the game’s narrative.

The 2-minute trailer for Housemarque‘s upcoming PS5 sci-fi action game shows off a variety of new gameplay, and also highlights narrative mysteries which has been further elaborated on by Returnal‘s narrative director, Greg Louden.

In a new PlayStation blog post, Louden shared key story details about Returnal, including more context on who the main character is, the foundation for the story, and what to expect from the game’s world.

Returnal follows main character Selene, a Greek-American ASTRA deep space scout who crash lands on the alien planet Atropos while following the “White Shadow” broadcast signal. The player will discover ruins of an alien civilization and will find the planet filled with hostile creatures.

Check out the story trailer here:

It’s explained that while Selene is scouting the alien planet, she dies only to reawaken moments before the crash. Upon death, Atropos will change its layout which makes finding the objective a challenge. Louden said: “It is a story that you have to piece together with Selene and interpret through our environments, sound design and pure story elements.”

He continued: “As shown in our trailer, Selene also discovers her own scout corpses across Atropos. These corpses can feature projections of other players’ deaths (via our online systems), or Scout Audio Logs that are left behind by other versions of Selene, that she cannot remember recording.”

Returnal is primarily a third-person action game, but will also feature first-person gameplay. When players discover a mysterious house on Atropos, they will also be able to explore in first-person story sequences.

Returnal is set to launch as a PS5 exclusive on April 30.

