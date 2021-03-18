Ben Gibbard Covers Kirsty MacColl in Livestream, Says Death Cab for Cutie Is Recording a New Album

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

After stepping away, he returned on Wednesday to mark the year-anniversary of COVID by returning to the internet waves.

If you recall, last year’s streams saw Gibbard coughing quite a bit and he said he may or may not have had COVID at the time. Later in the show, he said that Death Cab is currently recording a new album and are aiming to have it done soon. Gibbard added that the songs sound better with his bandmates by his side. He did joke that he doesn’t want to do these anymore and is excited to perform in person again and implored viewers to get vaccinated.

As for the set itself, Gibbard played Death Cab songs and a pair of Postal Service songs with “Sleeping In” and “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight.” It wouldn’t have been complete without a cover, and Gibbard took on Kirsty MacColl’s “They Don’t Know.”

Check it out in full below.

See the full setlist below:

You Remind Me of Home Video

Black Sun (Death Cab for Cutie song)

Northern Lights (Death Cab for Cutie song)

Grapevine Fires (Death Cab for Cutie song)

Man in Blue (Death Cab for Cutie song)

Sleeping In (The Postal Service song)

A Movie Script Ending (Death Cab for Cutie song)

They Don’t Know (Kirsty MacColl cover)

A Lack of Color (Death Cab for Cutie song)

The District Sleeps Alone Tonight (The Postal Service song)