Search

Discover

NEWS

Lara Croft heads to ‘Fortnite’ in a new Primal themed season

By NME/Luke Shaw • March 16, 2021

Neymar Jr will also be available via battle pass

Lara Croft is heading to Fortnite as the game embraces a new primal theme.

This morning saw the start of Chapter 2 Season 6 of Epic Games‘ battle royal. The theme of the update is ‘Primal’ and the island map has been updated to reflect this, with a new primal biome being added.

Season 6’s battle pass will feature new skins, including Lara Croft in various guises. The character will be available in the form of retro skin that references her original PlayStation outing, a more modern look from Square Enix’s Tomb Raider trilogy, and a version unique to Fortnite.

The recently teased Neymar Jr. skin is also coming to the battle pass, along with a range of new Fortnite characters such as the egg-shell wearing chicken Cluck, and the formidable looking Spire Assassin.

The official preview details the new additions which include weapon crafting. With the right materials, players will be access to craft primal weapons such as the Primal Rifle and the Flame and Metal Bow.

Wildlife is also now present on the island, and will roam the map. Players will be able to hunt and tame various animals, which range from chickens to boars and wolves, and gather materials for crafting.

Whilst the Primal update has largely removed modern technology from the game’s map, there will be caches left by preppers which will allow players to find rare and legendary weapons such as rocket launchers.

The transition form Chapter 2 Season 5 saw the end of the Zero Point story line which has been running for the last few seasons. Epic recently announced the Zero Point Finale, a single player event, would greet players who log in for Season 6.

The post Lara Croft heads to ‘Fortnite’ in a new Primal themed season appeared first on NME.

4 3 7
  1. weledep703
    weledep 703 Start making cash online work easily from home.i have received a paycheck of $24k in this month by working online from home.i am a student and i just doing this job in my spare time by follow this link…… good luck. Copy Here........ www.start.work45.com
    ...show more
  2. JacquelineJEdwards
    JacquelineEdwards Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... www.jobs70.com
    ...show more
  3. elordliborm
    elordliborm Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.JOBS82.Com
    ...show more
  4. Mariarcia8
    MariaGarcia Here are 7 at-home jobs that pay at least $100/day. And there's quite the variety too! Some of these work-at-home jobs are more specialized, others are jobs that anyone can do. They all pay at least $3000/month, but some pay as much as $10,000. GO HOME PAGE HERE FOR MORE DETAILS... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  5. MarlonSahyy
    Marlon Hi I'm lo︆︆ve hard se︆︆x💋 in public places and parks❤ My con︆︆tact here ==>> bit.do/fPDKG Is your dic︆︆k free today? 💚 My pus︆︆sy yes💋 Wr︆︆ite me here and better call =>>> bit.do/fPDKG
    ...show more
  6. HelenFoster8
    HelenFoster8 I bought a brand new BMW after having made $4269 this past one month and just over 14k last 5 week. I actually started this few Weeks ago and almost immediately started to bring home minimum 97 BUCKS p/h. I use details from this webpage... See.....>> Www.Work43.com
    ...show more
  7. melanietryan
    MelanieTRyan Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars. See More Info….. Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.