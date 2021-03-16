A Day in the Life of…AJ Smith

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

It’s beautiful, heartfelt, and intoxicating. In high school, Smith served as a young associate violinist to the National Symphony Orchestra, while simultaneously serving as an engineer and infrared systems developer for the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. After choosing the path of music instead of engineering, and honing his craft at NYU, Smith now plays 10 instruments and is currently creating pop hits you won’t able to avoid.

No matter what the song, no matter what the mood—the tone, the timbre—there’s something eternally optimistic about AJ’s music. Take his single “Roommate”, for instance, a brilliant showcase of his genuinely star-powered, butter-voiced talent and charisma.

“I wrote ‘Roommate’ to ask my girlfriend (as of yesterday, my fiancée!) to move in with me. I wanted to write it about all of those honest, nerve-wracking parts of taking that step,” Smith says. “Even the opening line ‘Is it weird for me to say I’m excited for the day we both pee with the door open?’ I know that might sound gross…but it’s the truth! That’s how you know you’re really comfortable and in love. And I wanted to create this intimate and fun song for her. To do that musically, we used a bedroom-sounding uke and blended it with a lot of acapella vocals to give it that throwback feeling a la Billy Joel’s ‘The Longest Time’ and The Beach Boys ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice?’ I always make up these silly songs for her throughout the day. About making her coffee, walking outside, and anything that comes to mind to make her smile and laugh.”

Here’s the hopeful, song-filled day in the life of AJ Smith.

Date March 4, 2021

Time I woke up 7:30 a.m.

Every day starts with Singing made-up songs to my dog while making coffee.

Breakfast consists of Gordon Ramsey’s fancy eggs.

To get going I always Make a vanilla latte.

I don’t feel dressed without My Hobbit necklace that my sister got me in New Zealand.

Before I start working I must Make a checklist.

Currently working on Getting songs ready to release while also lending a hand to helping scale the COVID-19 vaccination effort in the City of Chicago. Opportunity came up to make an impact by assisting in the mission of equitably distributing the vaccine up there and I leapt at the chance to do my part in helping to end this pandemic and bring the vaccine to the communities in Chicago that need it most.

But I’d really love to be Touring…but we’ll be there soon!

Book I’m reading The Lightbringer Series by Brent Weeks.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Continuum by John Mayer or Some Nights by Fun.

The perfect midday consists of Walking my dog to pick up Chipotle to go.

To help get through the day I need A second vanilla latte and a good song to inspire me.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My parents.

My daydreams consist of Theatrical stadium performances.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world Dogs would live as long as their people.

I’ll always fight for Equity and love.

Currently in love with My girlfriend, my dog, and music.

Hoping to make time to watch The Boys on Amazon.

By my bedside I always have Right now I have a murphy bed that goes up into the wall, so I can’t keep anything at my bedside.

To help get through the night I Put on an audiobook as I fall asleep.

Bedtime Midnight.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Through a lens of hope and optimism.