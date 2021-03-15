Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway lead ‘worst acting’ nominations at Razzies 2021

The short list for this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards – also known as the Razzies – has been announced, and Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway lead the nominations.

The 41st annual awards, a tongue-in-cheek response to the Oscars, celebrates the worst of the year’s cinema. Recent winners include Cats and The Emoji Movie.

Downey Jr. is up for two awards for his role as Dr. John Dolittle in Dolittle, the critically-panned remake of the Eddie Murphy-starring Dr. Dolittle. He’s up for Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo for teaming up with his “unconvincing Welsh accent”.

Dolittle is tied with Polish erotic thriller 365 Days for the most nominations with six in total, including Worst Picture. The film’s critics score on Rotten Tomatoes was 14 per cent, while the audience score was more positive, registering at 76 per cent.

Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway is nominated twice in the Worst Actress category. The first is for her portrayal of journalist Elena McMahon in Netflix‘s The Last Thing He Wanted, while the second is for her performance as the Grand High Witch in the remake of Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

In November, Hathaway apologised for the “pain caused” by The Witches following the criticism it received for its portrayal of limb difference, as her character is given three fingers on both hands – going against the depiction in Roald Dahl’s original book.

Elsewhere, Adam Sandler, who has been nominated for several Razzies in the past, is up for Worst Actor for his performance in Hubie Halloween.

Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, has picked up two mentions for his notorious appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Sia’s directorial debut Music, which was highly criticised for its portrayal of autistic people, has been nominated four times.

The Golden Raspberry Awards take place on April 24. See the full list of nominations below:

WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted / Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II / The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film

Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach / Hard Kill / Survive The Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani – Borat Subsequent Movie-Film

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call Of The Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades Of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

