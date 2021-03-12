Search

Discover

NEWS

Sam Smith shares statement as BRIT Awards plan to keep gender-based categories

By NME/Will Richards • March 12, 2021

"I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in"

Sam Smith has shared a statement after sources claimed the BRIT Awards are planning to keep gender-based categories.

Smith came out as non-binary in early 2019, and changed their pronouns to they/them in September that year.

Back in 2019, it was reported that the BRITs were planning to scrap their gender categories in a bid to include non-binary artists. The awards ceremony, which occurs every February, was reportedly keen to “evolve” and axe the categories in a bid to change with the music industry.

Ahead of this year’s awards, which take place in May, a source has told The Sun that there has been “a lot of discussion” around the idea of gender-neutral categories, but that it won’t be implemented this year.

The source added: “The concern is that looking at the artists who have released this year – with all of the restrictions and problems – scrapping separate male and female awards categories might actually have had more of a negative impact across the board.

“It’s definitely something that is going to be looked at again in subsequent years.”

Brit Awards

In response to the news, Smith shared a message on their Instagram account. “The Brits have been an important part of my career,” they wrote, adding that “one of my earliest achievements was winning Critics Choice in 2014.

“Music for me has always been about unification not division. I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in. Let’s celebrate everybody regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith)

 

One change that has been implemented at the BRITs this year came from a grassroots campaign headed by Rina Sawayama that led to the BPI (British Phonographic Industry) agreeing to change the rules for the awards, allowing artists without British citizenship to be eligible for the awards if they’ve resided in the country for five years or more.

Speaking to NME about the historic decision, Sawayama said: “This is the UK I know, and the UK I grew up with – one of acceptance and diversity. It feels really special.

“It remains to be seen what the effect is,” she added of the rule change’s potential impact in the future, “but I really hope that in one, two, five or ten years time, it will have an effect on protecting artists within the political climate.”

Sawayama was nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award for 2021 this week, alongside Pa Salieu and Griff.

The post Sam Smith shares statement as BRIT Awards plan to keep gender-based categories appeared first on NME.

3 3 5
  1. mary.abyrd
    MaryByrd Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions COPY This Website OPEN HERE..... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  2. PaigeDj
    Paige ★★ Lonely girl looking for a partner for the entertainment!➤➤ Only men 18 ye︆︆ars older. I am waiting for you.❤ ==>> bit.do/fNCuA Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fNCuA
    ...show more
  3. felevancerecq
    felevancerecq Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions COPY This Website OPEN HERE..... >>>>> WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. JacquelineJEdwards
    JacquelineEdwards Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... www.jobs70.com
    ...show more
  5. larrycorn
    LarryCorn Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.