Search

Discover

NEWS

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds donates childhood home to LGBT+ organisation

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • March 01, 2021

Reynolds joins Apple CEO Tim Cook and owners of the Utah Jazz basketball team in backing Encircle's '$8 Million, 8 Houses' campaign

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has donated his childhood home in Las Vegas to an LGBT+ organization.

The gift comes as part of the ‘$8 Million, 8 Houses’ campaign from non-profit organization Encircle, who are building resource centers for LGBT+ youth across Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.

Reynolds’ home, valued at $1million (£718,000), will be the first Encircle home in Las Vegas. The organization currently has three operational homes in Utah, with a fourth being built.

“Encircle is about bringing young LGBTQ+ people and their families together, by including the community and strengthening the bonds that connect us,” Reynolds and Volkman said in a statement.

“Being a part of this organization means so much to both of us and we know the house Dan grew up in will be a loving and supportive home to every young LGBTQ+ person who crosses the threshold.”

Reynolds added during an appearance on Good Morning America: “I’ve watched throughout my life the difficult path that LGBTQ youth have, especially coming from homes of faith.

“Now to know, with my mom and dad’s blessing, I was able to purchase the home for them and it’s going to be the first Encircle home in Las Vegas-that’s powerful for me.”

Another who has donated to Encircle is Apple CEO Tim Cook, who said: “This is why I came out. I was getting notes from kids. Kids who were contemplating suicide, kids that and being bullied. I wanted to share a part of my life, and being involved with this with Dan and Ryan—and taking it to a new level—is what it’s all about.”

Also donating to the campaign is Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz basketball team.

Back in 2019, Reynolds used the band’s speech at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to speak out in support of the LGBTQ community as he called for a ban on conversion therapy in the 34 US states which currently have no legislation on the issue.

“I just want to take this moment to say there are 34 states that still have no laws banning conversion therapy,” Reynolds said. “On top of that, 58% of our LGBTQ population live in those states.

“This can change, but it’s going to take all of us talking to our state legislation, pushing forward laws to protect our LGBTQ youth.”

The post Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds donates childhood home to LGBT+ organization appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

4 5 9
  1. tracydeloney
    TracyDeloney Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.Work92.Com
    ...show more
  2. usososoria
    usososoria Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  3. LarisaaToki
    Larisaa I hope, you won't pass by me,⚡⚡ and this night will be with me! ➤➤ W︆︆rite me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> utka.su/id5368 ★★ I look for the good man. ⚡⚡ I would be your⚡ Mis︆︆tress!!❤❤ Pun︆︆ish me! ➤➤=>> utka.su/id5368
    ...show more
  4. bakajoo
    bakaj Ａ░Ｍ░Ａ░Z░Ｉ░Ｎ░Ｇ░ ░Ｊ░Ｏ░Ｂ░Ｓ░ I basically make about $8,000-$12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work aboutQEy 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web. COPY HERE———->> www.cash.works75.com
    ...show more
  5. cevevo82
    cevevo82 Hey, everyone! Thanks for stopping by here!If you're searching for a legit work at home, you're in the right place! Be Your Own Boss. Start Earning Cash Today With Us. We are providing you a best work at home way. if you have a laptop or computer and good internet. congratulations you can start work at home. Stay With Us Thanks........... clck.ru/TKD96
    ...show more
  6. JessicaBoomer1
    JessicaBoomer I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here....... WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more
  7. joelleslattery
    JoelleSlattery Get $192 hourly from Google!...($47370) Yes this is Authentic since I just got my first payout of $24413 and this was just of a single week... I have also bought my Range Rover Velar right after this payout...($47370) It is really cool job I have ever had and you won't forgive yourself if you do not check it. This Website OPEN HERE……… www.work92.com
    ...show more
  8. amlieherry
    work84 Google is offering all people $179 per-hour, besides, benefit of weekly income ... any individual can also avail this work!!!... Google doesn't have restrictions like age or some computer skill therefore you may try too.I have obtained $20K only in 14 days.Check here what I do>>>>>>> www.work84.com
    ...show more
  9. lula.e.baxter
    LulaBaxter I quit working at shoprite to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45 to 85 per/h. Without ADt a my doubt, this is the pay easiest and most financially rewarding job I've ever had. I actually started 6 months ago and this has totally changed my life............ Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.