The Weeknd’s music sales soar by 385 per cent following Super Bowl performance

The Weeknd has seen sales of his music soar by 385 per cent in the US following his performance at this year’s Super Bowl half time show.

The Canadian artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, performed a medley of his hits during an impressive set that took place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday (February 7).

Billboard reports that, according to MRC Data, sales of The Weeknd’s music have jumped dramatically in the US as a result of his Super Bowl set.

On the day of the show, The Weeknd’s collective songs and albums across his entire back catalogue sold 36,500 copies in the US compared to 7,500 the previous day (February 6) – an increase of 385 per cent.

And 29 per cent of The Weeknd’s increased total sales on Sunday came from his November 2019 single ‘Blinding Lights’, which closed his performance. The track sold 10,000 copies alone, which was up 423 per cent from the previous day’s total of 2,000 sales.

In terms of albums, The Weeknd’s new greatest hits compilation ‘The Highlights’ saw a sales increase of 120 per cent on Sunday with 1,500 copies sold.

The Weeknd recently announced details of his UK and European ‘After Hours’ tour for 2022 – you can check out the UK dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

OCTOBER 2022

Wednesday 6 – The O2, London

Thursday 7 – The O2, London

Friday 8 – The O2, London

Sunday 10 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

Monday 11 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Wednesday 13 – SSE Arena, Belfast

Friday 15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Saturday 16 – The O2, London

NOVEMBER 2022

Monday 15 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Tuesday 16 – The O2, London

