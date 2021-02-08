Search

Watch Metallica perform ‘Enter Sandman’ on ‘Colbert’ Super Bowl special

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • February 08, 2021

An epic take on the iconic track

Metallica performed on a special edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to mark Super Bowl weekend last night (February 7) – watch them close out the show with ‘Enter Sandman’ below.

A host of special performances took place around the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Performing from their studio in the Bay Area of California, the metal titans ran through a rendition of one of their biggest hits.

Watch the ‘Enter Sandman’ performance below.

 

Elsewhere on Super Bowl weekend, The Weeknd played the hits for the coveted halftime show while H.E.R. kicked off the game with a performance of ‘America The Beautiful’.

In other parts of Florida though, unofficial shows from the likes of Migos, 50 Cent and Steve Aoki, who all played gigs to packed crowds with few masks being worn and no social distancing.

In the wake of 50 Cent’s show in an airport hangar in St. Petersburg, Florida, the city’s mayor Rick Kriseman called the gig “stupid”.

“This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl,” he said in a statement. “It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent.”

Metallica, meanwhile, are only making “glacial” progress on their new album, according to drummer Lars Ulrich. “These are the craziest of times and nothing is letting up,” he said.

Back in November Ulrich said that he and his bandmates were engaged in some “pretty serious writing” sessions for the album, with the drummer promising the following month that the forthcoming LP would be the best record that Metallica have ever made.

The post Watch Metallica perform 'Enter Sandman' on 'Colbert' Super Bowl special appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

