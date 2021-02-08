Search

Discover

NEWS

Migos follow 50 Cent and more in playing packed Super Bowl show in Florida

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • February 08, 2021

A host of maskless shows with no social distancing surrounded last night's (February 7) game in Tampa

Migos have become the latest act to play controversial Super Bowl live shows in Florida this weekend.

Yesterday (February 7), the band toasted the headline game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs by playing to a packed and maskless crowd in Tampa.

They follow the likes of 50 Cent and Steve Aoki, who both played gigs with no social distancing in the state over the weekend.

Last night, Migos and Moneybagg both played gigs in Florida, with footage showing no social distancing and limited mask-wearing in the crowds.

See footage of the shows below.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Certified Giver (@moneybaggyo)

 

In the wake of 50 Cent’s show in an airport hangar in St. Petersburg, Florida, the city’s mayor Rick Kriseman called the gig “stupid”.

“This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl,” he said in a statement. “It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent.”

Since the pandemic hit last March, a whole host of shows have taken place across the United States that violated coronavirus restrictions.

Back in August, thousands gathered at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota for a Smash Mouth concert. Following the show, researchers from the Center for Health Economics and Policy Studies at San Diego State University published a study which investigated whether the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was an example of a “superspreader” event.

The academics concluded that the Sturgis Rally added an estimated 263,708 cases of coronavirus — which equates to 19% of the total number of US cases between August 2 and September 2 — to the US total number of cases.

The post Migos follow 50 Cent and more in playing packed Super Bowl show in Florida appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 6 4
  1. naredi6306
    naredi6306 just 2 to 3 hours work with laptop and earn good money online .i m earn $4500 in 4 hours.everybody use this good website for more information click on site HOME MEDIA TECH thank you ? COPY HERE .......................bit.ly/3q6dNFP
    ...show more
  2. MiaByrne4
    MiaByrne4 Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  3. MarieCarr
    MariaCarr Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Visit for more details........... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  4. gianna.cperez
    GiannaPerez I've made so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.Copy For more details visit.................. Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.