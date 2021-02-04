Search

Miley Cyrus teases potential new cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Head Like A Hole’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Lavin • February 04, 2021

The singer's musical love affair with Trent Reznor's band continues...

Miley Cyrus has teased that she might be getting ready to release a new cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Head Like A Hole’.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the ‘Plastic Hearts’ singer has covered the track. In 2019, Cyrus – as Ashley O for the fifth season of Black Mirror – reworked it into a lighthearted jaunt called ‘On A Roll’.

I’m stoked on ambition and verve/ I’m gonna get what I deserve“, she sang, as opposed to Nine Inch Nails’ original lyrics: “Bow down before the one you serve/ You’re going to get what you deserve.

Last night (February 2), Cyrus shared a clip of her performing a rock cover of ‘Head Like A Hole’, which originally appeared on Nine Inch Nails’ 1989 debut album ‘Pretty Hate Machine’, complete with a live band.

She captioned the post: “GOD MONEY I’LL DO ANYTHING FOR YOU. #AshleyOGoneWild”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

 

Cyrus is no stranger to rock covers. Some of the singer’s recent reworkings have included the likes of Hole’s ‘Doll Parts’, The Cranberries‘ ‘Zombie’ and more.

Last November, Cyrus released her seventh album, ‘Plastic Hearts’. In a four-star review, NME’s El Hunt said: “‘Plastic Hearts’ finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast. Life has imitated art, and she’s become her very own Ashley O.”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is the latest act set to take on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’, with a rendition of Mazzy Star‘s ‘Fade Into You’.

In the clip, which was shared last month on January 28, Cyrus sings from a tiny pink bedroom wearing a furry cowboy hat. As ever, she puts a gritter spin on the classic originally sung by Hope Sandoval.

The post Miley Cyrus teases potential new cover of Nine Inch Nails' 'Head Like A Hole' appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

